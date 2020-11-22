What to watch in European football today: Leicester hoping to spoil Liverpool's record, Milan to test unbeaten run against Napoli

Liverpool have not lost their last 63 league games at home. That matches a club record set in December 1980 which was ended by a defeat to Leicester.

A look at what's happening around European football on Sunday:

ENGLAND

Title-holders Liverpool host 2016 champions Leicester in the Premier League with Jürgen Klopp's team aiming to set an outright record at Anfield. Liverpool have not lost their last 63 league games at home. That matches a club record set in December 1980 which was ended by a defeat to Leicester.

Leicester trail league leaders Tottenham by two points and can go top outright if they win. Liverpool will move level with Spurs on points with a victory.

In a game between two teams with 16 top-tier titles between them, Leeds (3) host Arsenal (13) at Elland Road. Also Sunday, Fulham host Everton, and West Ham travel to last-place Sheffield United.

SPAIN

Spanish leaders Real Sociedad visit Cádiz looking to add to their five-match winning streak and go three points clear at the top of the league. Real Sociedad lead Atlético Madrid on goal difference. The Basque Country club is led by Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored six goals in their winning run.

Cádiz, who have impressed since their return to the top flight, are in sixth place. But they will be without striker Álvaro Negredo due to a muscle injury and Anthony Lozano after the forward tested positive for the coronavirus .

Also, Valencia will try to build on their 4-1 rout of Real Madrid in last round when they visit Alavés. Granada welcome last-place Valladolid, and Eibar search for their first home win of the season against Getafe.

GERMANY

Union Berlin were expected to struggle in their second season in the Bundesliga, particularly after seeing a host of players, including goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz, leave in the offseason. But Urs Fischer's team started the eighth round in fifth place and are on a six-game unbeaten run. Union next travel to Cologne, who are on a 17-game run without a win including last season. Fischer still expects a tough test for his side.

"In the previous games against Werder Bremen (1-1) and Bayern Munich (1-2), the Cologne players were very compact. They're well organised," Fischer said.

Cologne forward Sebastian Andersson was one of those who left Union in the offseason and will be keen to add to his two league goals so far.

Winless Mainz visit Freiburg in the other game.

ITALY

League leaders AC Milan face one of their sternest tests yet when they visit Napoli. Milan are one of only three sides unbeaten in Serie A this season, along with Juventus and Sassuolo, and are a point ahead of second-placed Juventus. Fourth-placed Napoli can move level with Milan with a win.

Sassuolo will be looking to take advantage of any slip by Milan to move to a once-unthinkable top. They are only two points behind the Rossoneri and visit Hellas Verona.

It is only Sassuolo's eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth.

Also, it's: Fiorentina vs. Benevento, Inter Milan vs. Torino, Roma vs. Parma, Sampdoria vs. Bologna, and Udinese vs. Genoa.

FRANCE

Lille have not won in three games and recently lost their unbeaten record, but coach Christophe Galtier's side needs only a draw at home to struggling Lorient to overtake Monaco and reclaim second place. However, a win would move Lille just two points behind league leaders Paris Saint-Germain after their 3-2 defeat at Monaco on Friday.

In other games, improving Lyon will look to make it eight games unbeaten and close in on the top three positions when they visit Angers, and Montpellier are at home to 19th-place Strasbourg.