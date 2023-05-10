Sakshi Malik challenged Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie-detector narco test to prove his innocence over sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also stated that they want all the competitions to take place under ad-hoc panel of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and they will oppose holding of competitions if Brij Bhushan is involved in their organisation.

“I challenge WFI president to take a narco test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is culprit and who is not,” Malik said at a press conference here.

“We want all competitions to take place under the ad-hoc panel of (the) IOA. If WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it,” said fellow Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia.

Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the “slow pace of investigation” against BJP MP Brij Bhushan.

Earlier in the week, the wrestlers took out candle march demanding arrest of Singh for alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor.

Wrestlers are protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar since 23 April. Delhi Police had filed two FIRs against the WFI president on 28 April.

Farmers from various states have also come in support of the protesting wrestlers. Various organisations have come forward to show support for the wrestlers and their protests. On Sunday, Khap Panchayat came forward in support of the protesters demanding the police put the WFI chief behind bars.

The wrestlers have made it clear that they won’t stop protesting until their demands haven’t been met.

World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat said a “big call” will be taken by the protesting wrestlers if Singh is not arrested by 21 May.

“The decision that has been taken in this fight for justice, is that if something is not done by May 21, if our demands (to arrest Brijbhushan Sharan Singh) are not met during that period then we will have to take a big call,” said Vinesh.

