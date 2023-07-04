A Patiala House court in Delhi has sought a response from the “victim” and complainant on a cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a case against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The BJP MP has been accused of sexually harassing a minor and adult wrestlers, lawyer for the prosecution said.

Additional Sessions Judge Chhavi Kapoor issued notice to the victim and her father during an in-chamber proceedings. The judge directed them to file their response by August 1, when the court will hear the matter.

On June 15, Delhi police had filed a report before the court seeking cancellation of the case under the POCSCO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

In the previous hearing on the matter, Delhi police had filed a chargesheet against Sharan Singh before a trial court. Under the POCSO Act, a case is fast-tracked and prison term of seven years can be awarded on conviction.

The chargesheet relates to an FIR filed by six adult women wrestlers invoking sections 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) under the Indian Penal Code.

The minor had alleged sexual assault by Singh during a statement recorded before a magistrate in the first week of May. Her father, though, recently withdrew the complaint saying it was false and had been filed in anger at Singh for discrimination against his daughter.

However, a newspaper quoted the father as saying he had been threatened by unnamed individuals and “lived in intense fear”.

The Delhi police had then said: “After completion of investigation (in the POCST case), we have submitted a police report before the court under Section 173 CrPC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e. the father of the victim and the victim herself.”

A cancellation report is filed in situations when no corroborative evidence is found.

Some of India’s top wrestlers, such as Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, have demanded Sharan Singh’s arrest. The,y and the rest of the wrestlers, have alleged an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.