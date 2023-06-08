Conflicting reports have started to emerge over the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case registered against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The WFI chief has been accused of sexual harassment, stalking and intimidation by seven female wrestlers including a minor. Two FIRs have been filed against BJP MP Brij Bhushan with one of them invoking the POCSO Act.

But over the last few days, several media reports have emerged claiming that the minor has withdrawn her complaint against the WFI, while some have claimed the opposite.

It was reported on 6 June by the Indian Express that the minor withdrew her charges against the politician after recording two statements alleging sexual harassment. The story also claimed that the minor had recorded a fresh statement before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A similar report was filed on 7 June in the Hindustan Times in which the father of the minor claimed that they registered a new statement on 5 June and changed their earlier statements. He added that they had levelled some “false allegations” against Singh “in anger.”

“We have no grudge against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We recorded fresh statements on June 5 and we changed a few of our earlier statements. I am the father of a girl and I don’t want to get involved in this fight. I had not withdrawn the complaint but recorded fresh statements. In anger, we had levelled some false allegations. My daughter had faced some issues, but all those mentioned in the FIR were not true,” he said.

In the FIR, the details of which were leaked in the media, the

‘News is fake’

Some media houses meanwhile have reported that the minor has not withdrawn the report. A report in The Print carried quotes of the minor’s father speaking to the publication and clarifying that the complaint has not been withdrawn.

He said that the news of the minor changing her statement or withdrawing the complaint is “completely fake,” before adding that the fight for justice proving too difficult for him.

“The news is completely fake. I have not withdrawn the complaint. I have taken the decision to fight it out and I will,” he told The Print. “Yes, I have the spirit to fight. I am fighting it, but till when can I keep going? This experience has completely drained me.”

On Thursday, a report in NDTV said that the father of the minor in an interview with the new broadcaster informed that the wrestler recorded a new statement to change the age-related part as she was not underage at the time of the alleged incident. He also confirmed that the “complaint of sexual harassment remains as it was.”

Earlier Bajrang Punia, Olympic medallist and one of the protesting wrestlers, had said that the country should trust the father of the minor and not the “sources” after the news of the minor withdrawing her statement went viral

“Should the country should trust the girl’s father, who said they have not withdrawn any complaint or statement, or the so-called sources. We spoke to him (the girl’s father) and he has denied it,” Bajrang told NDTV.

This is not the first time that contrasting reports have emerged related to wrestlers’ protest against Brij Bhushan.

On Monday, reports had claimed that Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia have joined their jobs in Indian Railways and after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

However, wrestlers were quick to deny the reports and said that while they have joined their jobs, the fight for justice will continue.

“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news,” Sakshi Malik tweeted.

Latest in WFI sexual harassment case

Wrestlers who have been protesting against the WFI chief, demanding his arrest since 23 April, suspended their protest on Wednesday after a meeting with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

The protest was suspended till 15 June as the government assured the wrestlers that the investigation against Singh will be completed and the chargesheet will be filed by then.

