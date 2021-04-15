WCR Apprentice 2021: Recruitment for 716 posts begins at indianrailways.gov.in; apply by 30 April

Aspirants who have completed Class 10 exams with a minimum of 50% are eligible to apply for the post of Apprentice in the West Central Railway

The recruitment process for the post of Apprentice in the West Central Railway (WCR) has started on the website indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates, who wish to apply, can visit the website and submit their application for 716 vacancies. Aspirants can apply by Friday, 30 April till 11.59 pm.

The 716 vacancies available in the WCR Apprentice 2021 recruitment are as follows:

Electrician – 135 Posts

Fitter – 102 Posts

Welder (Electric & Gas) – 43 Posts

Painter (General) – 75 Posts

Meson – 61 Posts

Carpenter – 73 Posts

Plumber – 58 Posts

Blacksmith – 63 Posts

Wireman – 50 Posts

Computer Programming and Programming Assistant – 10 Posts

Machinist – 5 Posts

Turner – 2 Posts

Lab Assistant – 2 Posts

Crane Assistant – 2 Posts

Draftsman – 5 Posts

The application process started from 26 March and will end on 30 April. The vacancies are for the Kota division. Recruitment notification for these vacancies was released on 16 March.

Only the aspirants who have completed Class 10 exams with a minimum of 50 percent marks are eligible to apply for these vacancies.

Before applying, candidates should visit the website apprenticeshipindia.org and register themselves.

The documents of the 10+2 exam and medical fitness exam will be assessed for the recruitment. Candidates should bring a hard copy of the application form to the screening centre. The online application fee is Rs 100.