WBA heavyweight champion Manuel Charr calls off title defence after testing positive for steroids, set to be stripped of belt

Berlin: World heavyweight champion Manuel Charr has been forced to call off next week's title defence and is set to be stripped of his WBA belt after testing positive for steroids.

The 33-year-old, who was born in Lebanon but lives in Germany, was due to defend his title against American Fres Oquendo, 45, in Cologne on 29 September, but the fight is off after Charr tested positive for two anabolic steroids.

"Under the circumstances, we will unfortunately have to cancel the world title fight," Charr told Cologne-based newspaper Express and his management confirmed the title defence was off to SID, an AFP subsidiary.

"I can only ask my fans and all the people in Cologne to believe me and to trust that everything will be cleared up."