Wayne Rooney scores first goal for DC United in win against Colorado Rapids, breaks nose in set piece collision

Jul 29, 2018

Washington: Former England captain Wayne Rooney grabbed his first goal for DC United but also suffered a broken nose in a 2-1 victory over Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

Wayne Rooney's goal helped DC United win for just the fourth time in 18 league matches. Reuters

Rooney, 32, scored the opening goal against ex-Manchester United team-mate Tim Howard but was left bloodied after a clash of heads with Colorado defender Axel Sjoberg in stoppage time.

"Delighted to score my first goal for DC United," Rooney tweeted after his team won for just the fourth time in 18 matches this season. Two of those victories have come since Rooney made his debut on 14 July. The striker, England's all-time record goalscorer, said he required five stitches after breaking his nose in the collision with Sjoberg.

Rooney, who played for boyhood club Everton last season following his return from Old Trafford, signed a three-and-a-half year deal with DC United worth $13 million earlier this month.


