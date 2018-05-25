Wayne Rooney reaches Washington to discuss potential move to Major League Soccer side DC United

Washington: English football star Wayne Rooney has arrived in Washington for talks with DC United about the Everton striker joining the Major League Soccer side this season.

Rooney's spokesman confirmed the star footballer's arrival in the US capital, with The Washington Post saying Rooney cut short a family vacation in Barbados and flew to Washington from Miami.

Everton has given permission for Rooney, 32, to speak with United but the US club must still make a deal and agree upon transfer terms with the English Premier League club.

Everton have not commented.

United, 2-5 with two drawn this season, ranks at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference but is spending most of the early season on the road ahead of the 14 July opening of a new home stadium that comes four days after a transfer window opens that could bring Rooney and his drawing power to Washington.

United would have 20 matches remaining in the season, 15 at home, after Rooney arrives should he come in the July window.

Rooney rejoined the Toffees last year after 13 seasons with Manchester United. Rooney scored 11 goals this past season, including a hat trick last November against West Ham.

Rooney was set to tour Washington on Thursday with United executives and visit the new stadium, sources told The Post, with another likely stop the site of United's proposed training center in nearby Northern Virginia.