The television camera caught Wasim Akram sharing a laugh with Virat Kohli and hugging him ahead of India vs Pakistan match.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli, who has been struggling to find his form for some time, battled hard during India’s first Asia Cup match against their arch-rivals Pakistan. While chasing 148 runs, Kohli made a notable contribution with the bat by adding a crucial 35 runs to the score sheet. The match was also a memorable one for the star batter as he completed 100 T20 International matches for India.

Kohli became the second cricketer in the world to play 100-plus matches in all formats after New Zealand legend Ross Taylor.

There were several former players present at the Dubai International Stadium to watch the much-anticipated clash between the two Asian rivals. From India, former bowler Irfan Pathan, and 2011 World Cup hero Gautam Gambhir were spotted in the commentary box. Some glittering names from Pakistan cricket were also seen in the stands. Legendary Pakistani pacer Wasim Akram spent some time in front of the camera at the pre-match analysis with Irfan Pathan.

Before the match, Akram took his time to wish Kohli luck. The television camera caught him sharing a laugh with Kohli and hugging him. Minutes before the start of the contest, the special moment of friendship between them caught the fans’ attention. Irfan Pathan also came forward to congratulate Kohli for his 100th T20I appearance. The frame went viral in no time and numerous admirable posts hit Twitter.

The video of the meeting earned a lot of plaudits.

One fan shared a couple of photographs and wrote, “Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan during training.”

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan during training. pic.twitter.com/qxR5VT0r7R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 28, 2022

A Kohli fan shared his love for the duo and posted a picture of them.

A Pakistani fan also got excited after watching the beautiful moment.

Kohli hugging Wasim Bhai — Ayan Ali (@okiayann) August 28, 2022

Others also celebrated the moment on Twitter.

Virat Kohli hugged Wasim Akram and Irfan Pathan in the ground during the commentary. pic.twitter.com/itfQIwmnde — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) August 28, 2022

After the early wicket of KL Rahul, Kohli along with skipper Rohit Sharma displayed good composure to build the foundation. However, the duo failed to stay longer on the crease and got dismissed following poor shot selections. Then, Ravindra Jadeja and Suryakumar Yadav tried to bring some momentum but Yadav left after scoring just 18 runs. Jadeja was glued to the crease and steered the innings by joining hands with Hardik Pandya. The duo played exceptionally well and helped the side to secure a 5-wicket victory in the end.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.