Virat Kohli's horrendous run in the ongoing England tour continued on Saturday when the former India captain fell for just one run during the second T20I against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham. To add to his agony, Kohli was dismissed by veteran debutant pacer Richard Gleeson, who broke the backbone of the Indian top-order in his opening spell of three wickets.

Kohli, who scored just 31 runs over two innigs in the rescheduled fifth Test against England at the same venue, was playing his first limited-overs match of the series after being rested for the last game.

However, the 33-year-old right-hander was far from comfort upon return as the 34-year-old pacer removed him with a length delivery around the off stump. Kohli, who played just three balls on the day, tried to find the gap over wide long-on but could only top edge it to Dawid Malan, who ran behind backward point to take an excellent diving catch (watch the video below).

Gleeson had a dream debut as he also dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant as well during his opening spell to leave India stuttering at 61/3 at one stage. The mini-collapse was triggered after the Indian captain (31 runs off 20 balls) of added 49 runs for the opening wicket with a new partner in Pant (26 off 15), who perished right after Gleeson dismissed Kohli.

At the time of writing this report, India managed to put 91 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets in 12 overs. The onus of taking India to a respectable total fell on Dinesh Karthik and Ravindra Jadeja, both freshly in, after Suryakumar Yadav (15 off 11) and Hardik Pandya (12 off 15) failed to perform in the middle-order.

