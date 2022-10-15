Sania Mirza has always been a glittering name among India’s all-time tennis stars. She has won six Grand Slam titles, has been a four-time Olympian and was once ranked No. 1 in the world in doubles.

Earlier in January this year, Mirza announced that she would bid adieu to the game by the end of this year. However, she later stated that her plans would change after she had to pull herself out of the US Open due to injury issues. Recently, the tennis icon shared what a busy day in her life looked like. Taking to her personal Instagram account, Mirza uploaded a reel where she can be seen heading toward Malaysia to attend an event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)



In the Instagram reel, Mirza, dressed up in a black hoodie, took a flight to Malaysia from the airport. After reaching her destination, she arrived at the venue of the event by car. She also went through a make-up session before walking in front of the camera wearing a gorgeous dress. The global star addressed the audience at the event where some glimpses of her decorated career were showcased on a giant screen.

Mirza captioned the post, “A day in my life.” Mirza’s illustrious career has resulted in thousands of fans, who keep her social media handles in check. Since being posted on Friday, the Instagram reel has earned nearly 3 lakh views and as many as 33,000 users have liked it so far. Her fans were delighted after watching the video.

A user commented, “When I grow up I want to be like you.” Another user noted, “Proud of you as a woman and as an Indian.” An individual tagged Mirza as “an inspiration, a legend and a Trail Blazer.” Some fans called her a “boss lady.”

Earlier, on 12 October, Mirza was crowned with the prestigious CNN-News18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022 Award. After receiving the award from Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, she said, “Priorities shift. After my child, who is now four, I wanted to make a comeback. I was able to get back to the top of my game. Though it was a difficult choice, it was the time. I still have a few months left to play tennis. It’s time to hand the baton off.”

#IndianOfTheYear 2022: The ‘Outstanding Achievement’ award goes to Sania Mirza, Tennis Icon ‘Tennis will always remain in me’: @MirzaSania gets emotional as she shares her life’s journey! Union Minister @ianuragthakur presents the awardhttps://t.co/yaa6k6dYrk @ShivaniGu pic.twitter.com/VVDCiUF74O — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 12, 2022



“My journey began in 2003. I’ve played tennis for thirty years of my life. It has shaped who I am now. I will cherish it forever. Everything has its proper time and place. It’s time to move on, but it’s also time to be proud of my career and my accomplishments. I will miss competing, entering the court,” Mirza added further.