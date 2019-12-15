Watch: Stunt mountain biker Fabio Wibmer's adrenaline-fuelled, gravity-defying ride on streets of Lyon and Paris

He’s already made a name for himself as one of the gutsiest riders in the world with death-defying stunts such as cycling on a handrailing 200m off the ground at one of Europe's highest dams (Kölnbreinsperre in Austria), but in a recent video Fabio Wibmer gives an adrenaline-fuelled demonstration of pure speed on the roads of Lyon and Paris.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube channel, the Street Trials and MTB Pro Rider from Austria can be seen making his bike fly over stairs, taking sharp turns at angles that seem impossible and doing stunts at gravity-defying heights. All at full throttle, and on the serene city streets of Lyon and Paris.

The video, which has already garnered over 75 lakh hits, has countless clips of the 24-year-old leaping over flights of stairs on his bicycle.

Watch the video here

The Austrian has a history of shocking his 3.7 million followers on YouTube. The latest video, called Urban Freeride Lives 3, follows on the heels of his other daring clips from a few years ago. In one of them, he can be seen riding a brown ‘granny bike’ (a bicycle with a step-through frame) down a MTB downhill track.

Watch Fabio Wibmer race through a MTB downhill track on a granny bike:

Watch Fabio Wibmer cycling 200m off the ground on a handrailing at Kölnbreinsperre, one of Europe's highest dams



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.