Watch: Sri Lanka's Yupun Abeykoon becomes first South Asian to breach 10 second mark in 100m
Yupun Abeykoon finished the 100m race in just 9.96 seconds to breach the 10-second barrier.
Sri Lanka sprinter Yupun Abeykoon has scripted history by becoming the first South Asian athlete to run 100m in less than 10 seconds. The 27-year-old achieved the feat at Resisprint International in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland.
Abeykoon finished the 100m race in just 9.96 seconds to breach the 10-second barrier. With the record sprint in Switzerland, the athlete from the Island national bettered his own record of 10.06 seconds which he created at the
Anhalt 2022 meet in Germany.
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka National Record 🇱🇰
ICYMI, Yupun Abeykoon became the first person from South Asia in history to go sub-10 in the 100m 🔥
He clocked 9.96 (1.6) at La Chaux de Fonds. pic.twitter.com/7aRhUamOVI
— AW (@AthleticsWeekly) July 3, 2022
Video - Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon becomes the first South Asian to break the 10-second barrier after completing the 100m event in 9.96s at the Resisprint International event in Switzerland.
Congratulations 🙏pic.twitter.com/qVBcTr3fGJ #LKA #SriLanka #Yupun
— Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) July 3, 2022
Abeykoon is only the 167th athlete in the world to breach the 10-second barrier in a 100m race while Sri Lanka has become the 32nd nation to boast a sub-10 sprinter.
The historic achievement from the sprinter drew praise from Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and cricketer legend Sanath Jayasuriya.
Congratulations to Yupun Abeykoon for becoming the 1st South Asian athlete to run 100m under 10 sec at Résisprint International 2022 in La Chaux-de-Fonds, #Switzerland. pic.twitter.com/X16B44uZQ6
— Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) July 3, 2022
Congratulations to young Yupun Abeykoon for establishing a new South Asian record in the 100 meters.
Sri Lanka can! pic.twitter.com/VXklN2vphE
— Sanath Jayasuriya (@Sanath07) July 3, 2022
According to a report in Sportstar, Abeykoon is currently training under Italian and former 400m Olympian Claudio Licciardello at the GS Fiamme Gialle Sports Centre in Italy and holds a job with the Sri Lankan Army.
Meanwhile, Cuba’s Reynier Mena completed the 200m race in 19.63 seconds as he became the first man from his nation to complete the distance in under 20 seconds.
