WATCH: Scuffle breaks out between Khap panchayat members during meeting on supporting wrestlers

A scuffle broke out between the members of Khap panchayat during their meeting on extending support to wrestlers demanding action against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called in Kurukshetra of Haryana today after Soram Sarv Khap panchayat on Thursday reserved its decision following the meeting in Muzaffarnagar on the wrestlers’ protest.

Meanwhile, Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that the government wrestlers should get justice and the government have 7-10 days time to take action against the accused.

“A big message from Haryana (to the government) should be conveyed from here (Khap Panchayat in Kurukshetra). Let them have 7-10 days’ time (to take action). They cancelled the June 5 meeting (Brij Bhushan’s ‘maha rally’ in Ayodhya) after coming under pressure from the Khap Panchayat,” says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on wrestlers’ protest,” he said.

Apart from this, the farmers’ outfit Samyukta Kisan Morcha has also called for nationwide demonstrations today in support of wrestlers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha issued a statement saying that it has given the call for the nationwide agitation “to secure the democratic right to protest by the Indian wrestlers” and all other sections of society.

The Morcha will coordinate with platforms of trade unions, women, youth, students and all other sections, including intellectuals, to stage demonstrations across India, it said.

