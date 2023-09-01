Neeraj Chopra was not able to win the first place in the men’s javelin throw competition at the Zurich Diamond League. Chopra’s throw fell just short at 85.71 meters as Jakub Vadlejch, who won the bronze medal at the World Championships, clinched the first place with a throw of 85.86 meters. Julian Weber from Germany was third with a throw of 85.04 meters.

Roger Federer, the tennis icon, was in attendance at the Letzigrund Stadium with his family to watch Neeraj and other top athletes from around the world. Neeraj, the current Olympic champion, had three good throws, but then the other three were fouls. He said after this event that he felt tired after his efforts at the World Championships in Budapest, where he won gold.

Before this competition, he had been undefeated this season and had made it to the Diamond League finals in Eugene, USA. He had won the Diamond League trophy last year.

Speaking after his event Neeraj said: “I feel very good now, because everyone is a little tired after the World Championships. We gave our 100 per cent there (in Budapest), but for this competition here my focus was to just stay healthy, and we have to focus now for Eugene (Diamond League finals on September 17) and then the (Hangzhou) Asian Games (from September 23).”

Roger Federer, who was part of the ATP Tour for 24 years and won 20 Grand Slam titles along with 103 tournament victories globally, played his last match at the Laver Cup last year. He teamed up with his long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a doubles match at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup.