RCB players reached Dubai (UAE) on 29 August and on their way shared some interesting facts about the lives in a video posted by the team.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) reached UAE on Sunday (29th August) to resume their run to the in IPL 2021 title. RCB are placed third on the points table with five wins and two losses in seven games.

Documenting their journey from Bengaluru to Dubai, the team shared the first episode of 'Bold Diaries', a digital series that captures behind-the-scenes of the team as they gear up for the journey to Dubai.

The excitement can be evident in this group that's heading into the remainder of the competition. The video shows light-hearted moments of the players. They share interesting travel stories from their past journeys while also disclosing what they will be watching on the flight.

Sharing his thoughts on how he travels on planes, Navdeep Saini said, "I like everything about traveling, but if you can get a business class seat instead of an economy class seat, there is nothing like it. In economy, you are confined to sitting in one tight spot. However, in business class, you can relax and sit. That's why I like getting business class so I can be comfortable while watching Netflix."

The team will be quarantined in their hotel for 06 days before training begins. The team’s season re-opener is on 20 September against the Kolkata Knight Riders.