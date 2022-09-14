Neeraj Chopra on Instagram shared a clip featuring a montage of moments from the time the Indian athlete stepped into the skydiving training centre till his first dive.

Olympian Neeraj Chopra keeps on winning hearts ever since he made India proud and bagged a gold at the Tokyo Olympics. The track and field athlete has not slowed down at all and has been winning one medal after another.

After his recent success at the Diamond League in Zurich, where he became the first Indian to win the finals, Neeraj Chopra is making the most of his short break in Switzerland. The 24-year-old athlete decided to spend his time off doing something adventurous. His choice: skydiving. A video of the 24-year-old’s skydive has left people stunned.

The video shows Neeraj Chopra having the time of his life as he skydives for the first time. The clip features a montage of moments from the time Chopra steps into the skydiving training centre till his first dive.

Watch:

The video was shared with the caption, “Sky is not the limit!” by Chopra. Neeraj Chopra’s fans were amazed by the video, with many of them posting heart emojis. Some were also pleased to see the Olympian enjoying his vacation.

Apart from that, Neeraj Chopra has also shared some photos of himself at Jungfraujoch, also known as the ‘Top of Europe’. The 24-year-old posed with a javelin at the spot. The images garnered several reactions, with athlete Pooja Bishnoi reacting with a fire and a hands up emoji. German track and field athlete Thomas Röhler commented, “Valhalla on Jungfraujoch – love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neeraj Chopra (@neeraj____chopra)



Neeraj Chopra created history at the Diamond League finals in Zurich when he bagged the trophy with an 88.44m throw. The javelin ace pipped Jakub Vadlejch, 2016 Diamond League champion and Tokyo 2020 silver medalist, to the top spot. After world champion Anderson Peters of Granada was ruled out due to an injury, Chopra was among the top favourites to win the title.

In July, Chopra became the first Indian to secure the silver medal at the World Athletics championship. Though he had to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games 2022 due to a groin injury, Neeraj Chopra later bounced back in style and managed to add more medals to his tally.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.