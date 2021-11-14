12 Indian athletes were bestowed the Khel Ratna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were awarded India's highest sporting honour — the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna — on Saturday.

In the function that was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, the athletes were awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Neeraj was honoured for winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics. Besides him, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh received the Khel Ratna. The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Olympics.

Olympic silver-medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Olympic bronze-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain were also part of Khel Ratna awardees.

Also part of the list were Paralympic medal winners — Avani Lekhara (gold in shooting 10m air rifle SH1 and bronze in shooting 50m rifle 3 positions SH1), Sumit Antil (gold in men's F64 javelin throw), Pramod Bhagat (gold in badminton men's singles SL3), Krishna Nagar (gold in badminton men's Singles SH6), Manish Narwal (gold in shooting mixed 50 m pistol SH1).

Mithali became the first Indian women cricketer to be awarded the prestigious honour. India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to be bestowed the award.

Olympic champion @Neeraj_chopra1 receiving the country’s highest sporting honour, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna from the President Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at the @rashtrapatibhvn today. #CraftingVictories #NationalSportsAwards2021pic.twitter.com/p9lw0777rs — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) November 13, 2021

Leading run-getter in women's international cricket

First woman to score 7000 ODI runs A proud moment for @M_Raj03 as she becomes the first woman cricketer to be conferred with the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/zyFyYiv790 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2021

India Men's Senior National Team captain Sunil Chhetri ( @Chetrisunil11 ) receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan.#NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/kFTXTcyrjj — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

Shooter Avani Lekhara (@AvaniLekhara ) who won India's first gold medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind#NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/zPYY4gP5xQ — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

Para-badminton player and Paralympics Gold Medalist Pramod Bhagat ( @PramodBhagat83 ) receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind#NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/6qlvZJESo0 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Boxer Lovlina Borgohain (@LovlinaBorgohai ) . She won bronze medal at #2020TokyoOlympics#NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/OwZ2VsTinF — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

Paralympian and javelin thrower Sumit Antil ( @sumit_javelin ) receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. He won a gold medal in men's javelin throw F64 category at the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo. #NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/aAjuQn1mTj — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind presents Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to Para Pistol Shooter #ManishNarwal for his achievements in the Para Shooting.#NationalSportsAwards pic.twitter.com/vp6qi4QySP — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

WATCH VIDEO: President Ram Nath Kovind presents Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021 to wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya (@ravidahiya60 ) pic.twitter.com/gYPb4JVWE7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

Hockey goalkeeper Sreejesh P R (@16Sreejesh) receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind#NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/zwcUM1jb5y — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

Captain of the Indian Men's Field Hockey Team Manpreet Singh ( @manpreetpawar07 ) receives Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind. #NationalSportsAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/hVIxQGJp3P — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2021

A total of 35 athletes were also bestowed with the Arjuna Award on the day.