Sports

Watch: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj and other athletes conferred the Khel Ratna award

12 Indian athletes were bestowed the Khel Ratna Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

FP Sports November 14, 2021 16:07:47 IST
Watch: Neeraj Chopra, Mithali Raj and other athletes conferred the Khel Ratna award

Mithali Raj receives the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind. Image: @rashtrapatibhvn

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj were among the 12 athletes who were awarded India's highest sporting honour — the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna — on Saturday.

In the function that was organised at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in the national capital, the athletes were awarded by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Neeraj was honoured for winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics. Besides him, the captain of the Indian men's hockey team Manpreet Singh and goalkeeper PR Sreejesh received the Khel Ratna. The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal at the Olympics.

Olympic silver-medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and Olympic bronze-medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain were also part of Khel Ratna awardees.

Also part of the list were Paralympic medal winners — Avani Lekhara (gold in shooting 10m air rifle SH1 and bronze in shooting 50m rifle 3 positions SH1), Sumit Antil (gold in men's F64 javelin throw), Pramod Bhagat (gold in badminton men's singles SL3), Krishna Nagar (gold in badminton men's Singles SH6), Manish Narwal (gold in shooting mixed 50 m pistol SH1).

Mithali became the first Indian women cricketer to be awarded the prestigious honour. India men's football team captain Sunil Chhetri became the first footballer to be bestowed the award.

A total of 35 athletes were also bestowed with the Arjuna Award on the day.

Updated Date: November 14, 2021 16:33:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bhaskar Bhatt set to coach women's boxing team; no trials for world championship
Sports

Bhaskar Bhatt set to coach women's boxing team; no trials for world championship

The women's world championships is scheduled to take place in December in Istanbul. The dates of the competition have not yet been finalised

AIBA women's world boxing set to be postponed due to COVID-19
Sports

AIBA women's world boxing set to be postponed due to COVID-19

The decision to postpone the championships could be announced anytime this week. The tournament was tentatively planned from 4-18 December in Istanbul

Playing for 19 years primary reason behind bagging Khel Ratna, says Sunil Chhetri
Sports

Playing for 19 years primary reason behind bagging Khel Ratna, says Sunil Chhetri

The 37-year-old India captain, who began his professional career in 2002 with the famous Mohun Bagan club and made his international debut in 2005, received the Khel Ratna from President Ram Nath Kovind