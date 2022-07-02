Watch: Neeraj Chopra bows down to take blessings from elderly fan; video goes viral
Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to finish in the top three of the Diamond League in Stockholm recently.
Neeraj Chopra is on a high after breaking the national record yet again at the Diamond League Meet in Stockholm. The Tokyo Olympics Champion shattered his own record for the second time in a month at the prestigious event. Yet he remains humble as ever.
In a video doing the rounds of social media recently, the 24-year-old can be seen posing for pictures with his fans. Chopra says thank you to the fans and even bows down to take blessings from an elderly man. Watch:
Many users hailed Neeraj Chopra for his down-to-earth attitude. “The one who stay humble in winning and composed in defeat is destined for greatness," wrote a user.
Another commented, “A massive fan of this man!! He is going to scale new heights for sure. Keep the tricolour flying high."
The video came just after Chopra’s performance at the Diamond League. The Olympics gold medallist became the second Indian to finish in the top three of the prestigious event. In his first attempt, Chopra threw 89.94m, breaking his own record of 89.30m at Finland’s Paavo Nurmi Games two weeks ago.
However, he failed to improve upon the throw, with other attempts measuring: 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. Though the star athlete stopped just shy of the 90m mark, Neeraj finished second in the event. Anderson Peters from Grenada topped the competition with a 90.31m throw in his third attempt.
This was Chopra’s first appearance at the Diamond League in almost four years. He had earlier finished fourth at the event in August 2018.
The 24-year-old has his eyes on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he will defend his title. It is not yet confirmed if he will be at the next Diamond League competition in August, which will take place in Monaco.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Kuortane Games 2022: Neeraj Chopra gets another quality competition in build up to Stockholm Diamond League
While the expectation of Neeraj is to breach the 90m mark as soon as possible, it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old track and field star will like to peak early with the prestigious Stockholm Diamond League on 30 June.
Neeraj Chopra sets new national record with 89.94m throw at Diamond League
Neeraj’s previous personal best throw was only earlier this month at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, where he threw 89.30m. He eventually finished that tournament with a silver medal.
Neeraj Chopra on the right track ahead of World Championships and CWG
Neeraj Chopra will next compete in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon in July followed by CWG in August.