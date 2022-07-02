Neeraj Chopra became the second Indian to finish in the top three of the Diamond League in Stockholm recently.

Neeraj Chopra is on a high after breaking the national record yet again at the Diamond League Meet in Stockholm. The Tokyo Olympics Champion shattered his own record for the second time in a month at the prestigious event. Yet he remains humble as ever.

In a video doing the rounds of social media recently, the 24-year-old can be seen posing for pictures with his fans. Chopra says thank you to the fans and even bows down to take blessings from an elderly man. Watch:

Many users hailed Neeraj Chopra for his down-to-earth attitude. “The one who stay humble in winning and composed in defeat is destined for greatness," wrote a user.

Another commented, “A massive fan of this man!! He is going to scale new heights for sure. Keep the tricolour flying high."

The video came just after Chopra’s performance at the Diamond League. The Olympics gold medallist became the second Indian to finish in the top three of the prestigious event. In his first attempt, Chopra threw 89.94m, breaking his own record of 89.30m at Finland’s Paavo Nurmi Games two weeks ago.

However, he failed to improve upon the throw, with other attempts measuring: 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67 and 86.84m. Though the star athlete stopped just shy of the 90m mark, Neeraj finished second in the event. Anderson Peters from Grenada topped the competition with a 90.31m throw in his third attempt.

This was Chopra’s first appearance at the Diamond League in almost four years. He had earlier finished fourth at the event in August 2018.

The 24-year-old has his eyes on the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where he will defend his title. It is not yet confirmed if he will be at the next Diamond League competition in August, which will take place in Monaco.

