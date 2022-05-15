Watch: Matheesha Pathirana picks maiden IPL wicket on first ball by dismissing Shubman Gill
Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana bagged his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings' Matheesha Pathirana bagged his maiden IPL wicket by dismissing Gujarat Titans' opener Shubman Gill at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
The 19-year-old Sri Lankan, whose bowling action is similar to legendary pacer Lasith Malinga, made his IPL debut in CSK’s second-last IPL 2022 game and dismissed Shubman Gill on the first ball of the eighth over.
A dream debut for Matheesha Pathirana 😍#MatheeshaPathirana #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/D0bZn42fo5
— Ranjeet - Wear Mask😷 (@ranjeetsaini7) May 15, 2022
Pathirana bowled a full-length delivery in the middle and Gill was very late in bringing his bat down for the flick. The ball went past the bat to crash onto the pad and the on-field umpire raised the finger.
Gill instantly went for a DRS but the replay showed that there was pad first, forcing Gill to walk off the field.
Pathirana was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He was roped in as a replacement for Adam Milne who suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on 26 March. Pathirana replaced compatriot Maheesh Theekshana for the game against Gujarat Titans.
Earlier in the match, CSK made 133 for five against GT with opener Ruturaj Gaikwad making 53 off 49 balls. In reply, GT got home in 19.2 overs after a fine 67 not out off 57 balls by Wriddhiman Saha.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
IPL 2022: 'Batting first was not a good idea', admits Dhoni after CSK's 7-wicket loss to GT
Already out of contention for a play-off berth, CSK suffered their ninth loss of the season to remain rooted in ninth place in the standings
CSK vs GT Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match live update
CSK vs GT Predicted Playing 11 - My tata IPL team 2022 prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 preview: MS Dhoni and Co play for pride against table-toppers Gujarat
Gujarat Titans will look to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2022 points table by beating Chennai Super Kings.