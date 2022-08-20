A recent video that is doing rounds across social media can be an example of how far a man can go to make his proposal note-worthy.

An iron man triathlon racer proposed his girlfriend after the race in Estonia and the adorable video is making rounds of the internet.

Typically, many individuals show their love by bending down and delivering a flower or a ring while they are on one knee.

In the viral video, an athlete can be seen proposing to his partner after completing the Triathlon in Estonia. But, it did not go as per plan and the following incident left viewers stunned. The video has been shared by the Good News Movement on their official Instagram page and has created much noise among social media users.

The athlete can be seen bending down on one knee to make the proposal. But as soon as he does so, he experiences a severe cramp in his legs as he is evidently exhausted after completing the gruelling Ironman race. He may be seen grunting on the ground while receiving pain relief from a couple of anchors. The man struggles through his cramps and holds onto the ring.

After some moments of struggle, he finally asks his girlfriend to marry him. As the crowd applauds them, the woman replies "yes." One of the anchors came forward and gave the mic to her as he just wanted to make her reply clear. The athlete is seen breaking into tears of joy while the girl gives him a tight hug.

The caption of the clip reads, “No leg cramp strong enough to stop him from the proposal. He did it!!” Since being uploaded, the Instagram reel has earned more than three million views and over two lakh likes. One user commented,

“If my man isn’t falling for me like this, I don’t want it,” while another jokingly said, “I can’t tell if he’s crying from pain, happiness, or both lol.”

