Watch: Man attempts to pull barista out of drive-through window; arrested

Washington: A man who was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a barista from a drive-through window of a coffee bar has been detained by police in the state of Washington.

It was revealed after a CCTV footage of the incident, released by the Auburn Police Department showed the man attempting to grab and pull the female employee from the window into his car, early morning on January 16.

Police stated on Tuesday afternoon that the suspect, whose details have not yet been made public by the authorities, was arrested after cops shared the CCTV footage on social media platforms and asked for relevant input on the whereabouts of the accused.

The Auburn Police Department is asking for any information to help identify a suspect that attempted to abduct a barista during the early morning hours of 1/16/2023. pic.twitter.com/w8qzJQs5ZA — Auburn WA Police Dept (@AuburnWAPolice) January 17, 2023

Investigators picked up the suspect from his Auburn residence, where they later found evidence connecting him to the incident, according to Kolby Crossley, a spokesman for the Auburn police.

The cops also revealed that the accused allegedly used a looped ziptie device to pull the victim out of the window.

“The victim successfully repelled the attacker. On his left forearm, the suspect had a distinctive tattoo that appears to say “Chevrolet,” the police said.

