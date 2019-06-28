WATCH: Lucy Bronze's rocket against Norway propels England into semi-final of FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Lucy Bronze's performance in England's 3-0 World Cup quarter-final win over Norway was so impressive it had her coach, Phil Neville, renewing calls for the 27-year-old to win the Ballon d'Or.

That England ran out such comfortable winners in the in Le Havre on Thursday was largely down to the marauding right-back, who set up her team's opener for Jill Scott before scoring the third goal in the second half.

Bronze's goal was a stunning strike high into the net from the edge of the box following a free-kick that she had won on one of her charges forward that so terrorised the Norwegian defence.

It was the perfect way to cap a victory which takes England through to a last-four showdown against either hosts France or holders the USA.

"She's the best player in the world, she should win the Ballon d'Or, 100 percent. I have no doubt about that," said Neville, himself a former England full-back, after the game at the Stade Oceane.

"What you saw tonight was a player that was playing at the top of her game. That is her level of performance -- the bigger the stage, the bigger the performance.

"She's phenomenal. She is someone for me that doesn't get the recognition worldwide that she deserves."

Bronze has many attributes, but scoring goals is not usually one of them. Yet her goal on Thursday was similar to her remarkable strike to beat Norway at the 2015 World Cup in Canada.

GOAL OF THE TOURNAMENT! WOW LUCY BRONZE! I JUST SCREAMED — Yael Averbuch West (@Yael_Averbuch) June 27, 2019

Wow I have almost lost my voice. What a goal @LucyBronze not bad for a team that can’t run she made that look easy. What a goal. #lionesses #England — Lianne Sanderson (@liannesanderson) June 27, 2019

With inputs from AFP

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.