Meeting his icon and capturing a moment with him may be the dream of every football fan. But, only a few get that chance once in a lifetime. A recent viral video shows a die-hard fan of Argentina star Lionel Messi hustling with the guards to take a selfie with his favourite footballer. The heart-melting part of the clip comes when Messi allows the kid to fulfil his dream while heading back to the dressing room after helping PSG to lift their Trophee des Champions title for the 15th time. The clip opens with Messi walking towards the dressing room surrounded by guards.

As everyone is seen enthusiastic to congratulate the ace footballer, a kid comes on his way with his phone in his hands. But, as soon as Messi tries to interact with him, the guards drag him away and the phone falls due to the jostle.

And, what happens next will melt your heart. Messi takes a pause and asks the guards to allow the kid. The two even share a warm hug. Adorable, isn’t it?

People have once again fallen in love with Messi’s humble approach towards his fans. Some also referred to an old incident of Cristiano Ronaldo who allegedly broke his fan’s mobile phone as he was recording a video of the Manchester United star. Since being uploaded, the clip has received over 3 million views on Twitter.

A moment to remember for the rest of his life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TMza4RTt7x — R  (@Lionel30i) August 1, 2022

Messi gave a nudge of his promising form ahead of the upcoming Ligue 1 season as he netted the opener during PSG’s comfortable 4-0 victory over Nantes on Sunday. He tricked the Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont before pushing the ball into the empty net. Neymar Jr doubled the lead before Sergio Ramos made it 3-0 before the half-time whistle.

Nantes went down to 10 men after Jean-Charles Castelletto was shown a red card for attempting a dirty tackle against Neymar inside the penalty box. Neymar completed his brace with the penalty and put the final nail in the coffin. The French giants will kickstart their League 1 season on Saturday when will take on Clermont Foot in their opening match.