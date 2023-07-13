Watch: Jyothi Yarraji wins 100m hurdles gold in Asian Athletics Championships

Jyothi Yarraji opened India’s gold medal account in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women’s 100m hurdles race and clinching her maiden top finish in a major international event in Bangkok on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to win the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) on a rain-drenched track at the Supachalasai Stadium.

Yarraji’s national record stands at 12.82 seconds.

On Wednesday, Abhishek Pal had opened India’s medal account with a bronze in men’s 10,000m race.

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, congratulated the youngster on her achievement. She said that Jyothi had made India proud with her triumph.

“Heartiest congratulations to our Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji on becoming the first Indian ever to win gold in the 100m hurdles at the ongoing Asian Athletics Championships today. You have shown the power of grit and determination coupled with an extremely high degree of skill and finesse,” Nita Ambani said in a press release.

“You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports. We, at Reliance Foundation, are immensely proud of Jyothi’s achievement and reiterate our commitment to enthuse our youth to take up sports and follow their passion. Here’s wishing our Indian contingent and our Reliance Foundation athletes at the games more success and more record-breaking events. May you continue to aspire and inspire!,” she added.

With inputs from PTI