Watch: ITBP himveers walk through knee-deep snow at 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand

The ITBP often shares videos on its social media handles to give a glimpse into their every day lives while they carry on with their duties in inclement weather conditions

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often share glimpses into their lives through Twitter. A recent video by them has been winning hearts online, in which soldiers are seen navigating through a snow covered area in sub-zero temperatures.

Taking to their social media handle, ITBP shared a video of its personnel trudging through knee-deep snow at the height of 15,000 feet in Uttarakhand. The tweet begins with two lines from the poem Himadri Tung Shring Se that is written by Jaishankar Prasad.

“When the going gets tough, the tough get going. #Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas,” the ITBP tweeted.

हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती

स्वयं प्रभा समुज्ज्वला स्वतंत्रता पुकारती... When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going#Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snow bound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas

शौर्य,दृढ़ता,कर्मनिष्ठा pic.twitter.com/G4axCHbjI1 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 17, 2022

The video, shared on Twitter as well as Instagram, highlights the every-day challenges faced by the country's bravehearts stationed in mountainous regions.

Within less than an hour, the video collected nearly 2,300 views and counting, while netizens poured their praises in the comment section.

This is not the first time when ITBP has shared such a video. It frequently posts celebrations of special days amid heavy snowfall and even soldiers being trained in biting cold. In one such video, jawans were seen holding their weapons and participating in a physical drill. The drill in knee-deep snow had taken place at minus 25 degrees Celsius.

Reports suggest that heavy snowfall has been recorded in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand, hence, making it difficult for soldiers to patrol those areas. Earlier this week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast snowfall and rain in several parts of northern India.

