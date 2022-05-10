Chhetri also joined NCA head and legendary batter VVS Laxman later in the day for a one-on-one session with the young cricketers present there.

India men’s football team captain Sunil Chhetri on Sunday visited the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he flaunted his fielding skills and even participated in a drill at the venue.

He also shared his experiences on how he got this far.

Taking to social media, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Chhetri in the midst of a fielding drill. "NCA’s Neighbour, Indian Football Captain, and Legend, @chetrisunil11 dropping by on Sunday evening," BCCI wrote.

Further in the tweet, the cricket board informed that the young footballer also shared some informative learnings from his own incredible journey in football. The day ended with a delightful fielding competition, the BCCI added.

Watch the video here:

Later, Chhetri joined NCA head and legendary batter VVS Laxman for a one-on-one session with the young cricketers present there. BCCI also shared a couple of pictures where Chhetri could be seen interacting and sharing his experience. Find the post here:

There were around 150-odd cricketers from Northeast and other Ranji Plate teams who were camping at the National Cricket Academy. All the participants got a pleasant surprise after Chhetri dropped by and made the brief visit. He was invited by the Indian cricket board.

Sunil Chhetri is one of the top scorers among active players around the world alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old footballer stands third on the list when it comes to the highest active goal-scorer at the international level.

So far in his career, Chhetri has scored a record of 80 goals, while Messi of Argentina has a record of 81 and Ronaldo of Portugal stands first with 115 goals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.