Watch: For this 100-year-old woman, age is no bar to lift heavyweights

She also holds the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category

A 100-year-old woman’s inspiring workout video has currently gone viral. She hitting the gym and lifting heavy weights correctly goes with the phrase proving that "age is just a number”. After being shared on Instagram, this video is now motivating many across the world either to hit the gym or be fit.

The woman has been identified as Edith Murway-Traina from Florida, USA. She also holds the Guinness World Records title for the oldest competitive powerlifter in the female category. Traina will be ringing in her 100th birthday on 8 August.

The Guinness World Records shared the video and wrote, “Oldest competitive powerlifter Edith Murway-Traina from Florida, USA celebrates her 100th birthday this week!”

Further in the post, it has been mentioned that she will be featured in the upcoming GWR book due to her incredible achievement.

Check out the video below:

In the video, Traina can be seen effortlessly weightlifting and marking several records in her life. Further in the clip, the 100-year-old woman explains how she started powerlifting at the age of 94. Since then, she has been winning awards in most of the competitions that she has participated in.

Meanwhile, a close friend of hers also appears in the video who shares inside secrets of the centenarian’s journey.

Since being shared on social media, the video has collected more than 52,000 views. Many appreciated the lady who left everyone inspired while others expressed shock and amazement.

Glimpse on Edith Murway-Traina’s life: She was a former dance teacher, who always looked up to personalities including Shirley Temple, Ginger Rogers, and Fred Astaire. In her 90’s, the woman took an interest in weightlifting after one of her close friends invited her to the gym. On seeing other women working out, she decided to try it herself and grew fond of it since then.

So far, Traina has won several trophies with her lifts. She has also gained a massive fan following in a short span of time as she has been motivating people across the world.