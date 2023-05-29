Folk wisdom says doppelgangers are mysterious and exact duplicates of living individuals. On a planet with over seven billion people, a BBC report says, someone out there is an exact duplicate of you. Several claims of doppelgangers are probably cases of mistaken identity. However, such an explanation becomes increasingly difficult to accept when seen by someone who knows the real person first hand. And when the Internet approves, it becomes even more difficult to disagree.

Talking of which, a video of a man from Pakistan, appearing to be Mbappe has gone viral. The man who is seen attending a public event, exhibited much of a muchness to the French footballer. A user named @idcaleem shared the video via Instagram. The post was captioned, “Mbappe in Pakistan.”

Have a look at the video:

Comments on the post:

In a few weeks, the video garnered over 10 million views and more than 1 million likes on social media. Users were shocked to see the uncanny resemblance between the man and Mbappe. The comment section was filled with rib-tickling comments.

“Mbappe from Karachi,” jokingly wrote one user. “Mbape leaves PSG now he joins jiye Sindh,” said another.

A user hilariously commented, “Mbappe pro max,” while one added, “Mbappe in Pakistan 1st draft.”

The internet keeps coming up with lookalikes of celebrities. Actors like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan among others have been pointed to have such.

Earlier this year, a video showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s lookalike took the internet by storm. The post was captioned: “Arvind kejriwal selling chat in Gwalior.”

He was seen dressed in a clothing similar to what Kejriwal wore and was even sporting the politician’s signature glasses, cap, and sweater.

This popular notion of ‘lookalikes’ has gripped the minds for millennia and has served as the subject of one of the oldest works of literature. In literature, doppelgangers are often symbols of a character’s inner conflict or dual nature.

