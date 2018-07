With the ball that remained glued to her stick, former India captain Pritam Rani Siwach was part of the team that won the 2002 Commonwealth Games gold, beating hosts England in the final. Post-retirement, Pritam runs a hockey academy in Sonepat. Among other things, Siwach told Firspost that India has a good chance of advancing deep into the 2018 World Cup that begins on 21 July.