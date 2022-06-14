Roger Federer has been out of the game since his quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost one year ago. The tennis legend recently underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

Roger Federer may not be visible on the courts these days, but the Swiss legend is still adored by legions of tennis fans. A video shared by the ATP recently has shown why the 40-year-old remains loved by people.

The video shows a fan meeting Federer by accident at a restaurant. While the 20-time Grand Slam winner was quietly having dinner with some people, the fan spots him and becomes ecstatic. He shouts to the whole restaurant that he has a tattoo of the Swiss tennis great. After some encouragement from the crowd, the man goes up to Federer and shows him the tattoo on his hand. Federer touches the tattoo and then stands up and pulls the man into a hug.

Watch:

The video was shared by ATP on Tuesday. A photo of the tattoo was also shared alongside the video. “The chances of showing @rogerfederer the tattoo you have of him are low…but never zero “ was the caption.

The fan has a famous quote by the former world number 1 tattooed on his arm, just below the design of a tennis court. "There is no way around Hard Work, Embrace it". Roger Federer," is written on the fan's arm.

Roger Federer has been out of the game since his quarter-final defeat at Wimbledon almost one year ago. The tennis legend recently underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months. In a interview some days ago, the 40-year-old stated that he is eyeing his return soon. How, why and to do what, I don't yet know, but that would be the idea," the former world number 1 said.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner aims to return to the field with the Laver Cup in London from 23-25 September and later his hometown tournament of Basel in October. Federer, who played only 13 games last year, is currently ranked 50 in ATP standings. This is his lowest rank in 22 years.