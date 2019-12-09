Watch: Ex-French footballer Patrice Evra asks Indian 'brothers and sisters' to stop the hate in wacky video

He's known for his wacky Instagram videos, but in the latest video posted by former French footballer Patrice Evra, he's taken the crazy to the next level, dancing to an popular bhangra track, while dressed in a sherwani and a turban and calling himself an Indian. The video ends on a hilarious note: With Evra attempting to kick an imaginary football only to send his kolhapuri chappal flying into the roof of the room.

"I'm sending all my #love and positive energy to all my people from #india stop the hate we are all brothers and sisters #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #mondaymotivation #world #peace #bollywood," reads the caption accompanying the video.

In the video, the defender says, " It's Monday! You know what, I may be French and from Senegal, but today I am an Indian," he says before telling his 'brothers and sisters to respect each other'. It was not apparent what led Evra to post the video or whether his 'stop the hate' comment was a reference to a particular incident.

Evra, who has represented France 81 times, was born in Senegal but grew up in Les Ulis, a commune in the Paris suburbs. Over the course of his football career, he has played for Manchester United, Juventus, Marseille among other top teams.

