Watch: 'End gun violence' yells MLS player Alejandro Bedoya into TV microphone after mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso

Philadelphia Union, who play in America's Major League Soccer (MLS), were up against Washington-based DC United in a nationally televised game on Sunday night. Philadelphia grabbed an early lead courtesy captain Alejandro Bedoya. Following the celebrations with his teammates, Bedoya ran across to the TV microphone placed on the ground and shouted: "Hey Congress, do something now. End gun violence. Let's go!"

He was bringing attention to this weekend's mass shootings in Ohio and Texas where 29 people were killed. As per reports, there have been 31 mass shootings in America this year with at least three people killed by gun violence in a single incident.

Bedoya, 32, hails from Weston, Florida, site of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in 2018.

Philadelphia Union soccer player Alejandro Bedoya scores a goal in tonight's game against D.C. United, runs over to a field microphone and shouts, "Congress, do something now. End gun violence."

Before Sunday’s game, he had tweeted about gun policy in the US. “Seeing more thoughts and prayers bullshit,” he wrote on Twitter. “Words without actions are just worthless. America, it seems, is becoming a dystopian society.”

When asked to clarify how he would address the problem of gun violence he expanded on his views. “We can start with stricter background checks, red flag laws, making a registry for gun purchases, closing gun show loopholes, and taxing ammunition,” he wrote.

Bedoya has represented the US national team in the past.