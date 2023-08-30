India’s young chess sensation, R Praggnanandhaa, received an enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival at Chennai Airport. This warm reception follows his impressive journey to the final of the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku. Although he faced defeat in the final match against Magnus Carlsen, the young man showcased his promise and potential throughout the tournament. Notably, he etched his name in history by securing a spot in the prestigious Candidates tournament – an event aimed at finding a worthy challenger to face Ding Liren in the upcoming World Championship contest.

Praggnanandhaa was greeted by representatives from Tamil Nadu’s sports department and members of his school upon his return home. They proudly displayed a large banner to celebrate his remarkable achievement. The airport bustled with cameras and microphones as he cruised in an open car.

According to media reports, he was presented with bouquets, a shawl, and flowers were strewn along his path as he stepped out of the car. In a festive atmosphere, traditional Tamil Nadu folk dances called Karagattam and Oyilattam were performed.

The teenager graciously embraced the accolades while media personnel surrounded him on both sides. He expressed his happiness, saying, “I am very happy about the reception.” He graciously accepted the Indian flag and waved it with joy.

His mother, who accompanied him during the tournament in Baku, shared her excitement for the overwhelming admiration her son received. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu also extended his congratulations, remarking that Praggnanandhaa’s accomplishment resonated as a victory for the aspirations of countless people in India.

Praggnanandhaa’s older sister, R Vaishali, is likewise an accomplished chess player, having secured victory in youth chess championships on two occasions.