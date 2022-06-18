Watch: Carlos Sainz comes close to hitting a groundhog during Canadian Grand Prix free practice
Sainz was travelling at high speed during opening practice for Sunday's race when the animal appeared between turns two and three.
Montreal: Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz had to take evasive action at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday when a groundhog ran out onto the circuit.
Sainz was travelling at high speed during opening practice for Sunday's race when the animal appeared between turns two and three.
"Whether you want to call it a marmot, a groundhog or a beaver, a cute little brown furry animal was very lucky not to be squashed by a Ferrari during FP1," said the Sky Sports F1 Twitter feed.
El primer invitado al #canadagp #marmota #Groundhog . #Carlossainz #Fermandoalonso #formula1 #CanadianGP
Monaco Paloma’s, Canada Marmotas pic.twitter.com/ywpsJoUUjw
— Rod Paz (@RodPaz4) June 17, 2022
Esteban Ocon had slowed down to avoid a collision but Sainz, just behind the Frenchman, only spotted the groundhog at the last second.
It came close to the Ferrari's right wheel before Sainz managed to avoid a messy encounter.
Alex Albon in a Williams also had to swerve to avoid the groundhog.
Appearances by groundhogs at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit on Montreal's Isle Notre Dame, where they are indigenous and protected, have become common on race weekends.
In 2018, French driver Romain Grosjean damaged the nose of his Haas car when he hit one in practice.
"It was a big impact. It was a big animal," Grosjean said at the time
also read
Formula 1: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
"It feels good," said a thrilled Leclerc, who has failed to convert any of his three most recent poles into victory.
Formula 1: Verstappen wins Azerbaijan GP to extend championship lead after Leclerc’s engine failure
Verstappen extended his Formula One championship lead by winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday after Leclerc retired from the lead with an engine failure.
Formula 1 2022: Former world champion Nico Rosberg banned from F1 paddock after failing to get COVID-19 vaccine
Unlike before when a negative COVID-19 test was enough to gain access to the paddock, the F1 had confirmed new coronavirus measures ahead of the 2022 season. The new measures meant every individual was to be vaccinated in line with their country of residence.