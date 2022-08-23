A video of Jasprit Bumrah training at the NCA has gone viral on social media.

The recovery of India’s senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah has become a matter of concern for not only the selectors but also the cricket fans across the country. Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup due to an unfortunate back injury and is now undergoing rehabilitation at Bangalore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA). Amid this scenario, the Indian bowler shared some glimpses of his training session which has sparked hope among the fans about his return to cricketing action before the T20 World Cup which is set to be played in Australia in October later this year.

Bumrah took to his Instagram handle to share the video. The caption of the post read, “No hurdle big enough.” In the video, Bumrah can be seen working on his strength, pace and bowling action. He went past some hurdles by leaping over them. He also worked on his strength while releasing the delivery. He was spotted doing so with a soccer ball.

As the fans kept tracking Bumrah’s progress, the post created much noise among them. Since being shared, the 23-second-long video has earned more than 220,000 likes on Instagram and over 800 comments. Most of the fans wished him a speedy recovery in the comment section. One of them wrote, “What a sight to watch the greatest all-format bowler fight through injuries. Keep going Boom.” Another individual said, “Get fit soon, Boom! We need you for the T20 World Cup.”

Bumrah played his last international game during the away ODI series in England. In the absence of Rohit Sharma, the veteran pacer also captained the side in the rescheduled Test against England at Edgbaston. He was given a rest in the multi-format tour to the West Indies. Bumrah is a vital cog for India in T20 cricket. His length and pace with the new ball can be a key feature for the Men in Blue on Australia’s pitches.