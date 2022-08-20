Alex Ellis has posted a video of his encounter with the fan on his personal Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Met a Manchester United fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention.”

Fans can do anything and everything to watch their favourite team win. When there is not much hope, they leave it in the hands of the Almighty. A similar incident grabbed the attention of the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, when he visited Delhi’s ISKCON temple on Friday. There he met a Manchester United fan who went there to pray for the Red Devils getting better results in the ongoing English Premier League season. While most of the fans were quite excited after the appointment of their new manager, Erik ten Hag, the first two games of the season have left them disappointed.

Met a @ManUtd fan at the @iskcondelhi temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention 😀 pic.twitter.com/Vv1JaEF132 — Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis) August 19, 2022

Alex Ellis has posted a video of his encounter with the fan on his personal Twitter handle. He captioned the post, “Met a Manchester United fan at the ISKCON (Delhi) temple searching (understandably) for divine intervention.” The short conversation features Alex Ellis, who can be seen having a garland around his neck, and an unidentified guy in a Manchester United home jersey.

The 23-second-long clip starts with Ellis saying that it requires an act of faith to believe that Manchester United are going to win. Then the man told Alex Ellis that he is seeking the help of Lord Krishna to help his favourite team to win. In reply, Ellis jokingly said, “Lord Krishna has a good sense of humour. Don’t forget that.” Another sarcastic response came from the other end as the young man sportingly said, “Maybe he (Lord Krishna) can play for us in the centre mid-field position.”

Since being shared, the video has received more than one lakh views so far. It has also garnered over 3,000 likes on Twitter. Users have reacted to the hilarious interaction with a lot of laughing emojis. One Red Devil fan commented, You would find many of them in temples these days. I am one of them,” while another individual asked Ellis, “Whom do you support sir? Arsenal?”

Man Utd supporters were looking for a new era under new manager Erik ten Hag this season after a disappointing campaign under Ralf Rangnick last year. But after two straight losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, United are now at the bottom of the English Premier League (EPL) standings. One of the greatest teams in EPL history is now the target of harsh criticism and vicious memes as a result of poor performance over the past few seasons.