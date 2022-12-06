It was football from another planet as Brazil thumped South Korea 4-1 to storm into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Brazilians were off the blocks in a stunning fashion as all four goals were scored in the first half.

Vinícius Júnior scored the first goal from inside the area after a cross by Raphinha in the seventh minute, Neymar was second to score. It was Neymar’s first goal of this year’s World Cup after kissing the ball and calmly sending a low shot from the spot after waiting the goalkeeper to choose a side in the 13th minute. He danced as his teammates huddled around him, then did dance moves along with Vinícius Junior and other teammates before raising his arms to the sky and smiling broadly.

Neymar was forced out of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil after getting hurt in the quarterfinals. On Monday, he joined Pelé and Ronaldo with goals for Brazil in three different World Cups.

Richarlison added to the lead from close range after a nice exchange of passes by the Brazilians in the 29th, and Lucas Paquetá scored the fourth before halftime after an assist by Vinícius Júnior.

They celebrated each goal by dancing, and even Brazil coach Tite participated in Richarlison’s traditional “pigeon” celebration.

Paik Seung-ho scored South Korea’s goal in the 76th minute.

Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-finals on 9 December. Croatia made it to the last eight stage by beating Japan in a penalty shootout.

