Wales boss Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women, say prosecutors
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
London: Wales boss Ryan Giggs has been charged with assaulting two women, prosecutors said on Friday — less than two months before the start of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.
A Crown Prosecution Service spokesman said the former Manchester United winger would appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on 28 April.
"We have authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Ryan Giggs with engaging in behaviour which was controlling or coercive and assault occasioning actual bodily harm," read the CPS statement.
"A charge of assault by beating relating to a second woman has also been authorised."
Greater Manchester Police said Giggs was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm against a woman in her 30s and the common assault of a woman in her 20s.
Both assault charges relate to an incident on 1 November last year, which is understood to have happened at Giggs' home. The older woman was treated for injuries at the scene.
Giggs, 47, has been released on bail ahead of the court appearance.
also read
Champions League: Fan groups accuse clubs of 'power grab' over tournament reform plans
The proposals on the table would lead to a complete overhaul of how the group stage of Europe's premier club competition works from 2024.
Europa League: Manchester United cruise past Granada to set up AS Roma semi-final; Arsenal thump Slavia Prague
Roma will be hoping to gain revenge on United for the 7-1 hammering they suffered at Old Trafford at the quarter-final stage of the Champions League back in 2007.
Euro 2020: Italy's chief scientific advisor says UEFA's fan deadline is unrealistic
Rome's Stadio Olimpico is due to host Italy's three group-stage matches, including the opening game against Turkey on 11 June, as well as a quarter-final.