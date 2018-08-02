You are here:
WAFF U-16 Championship: Vikram Singh's hat-trick guides India to effortless win over hosts Jordan

Sports Press Trust of India Aug 02, 2018 09:52:12 IST

New Delhi: Vikram Singh scored a hat-trick as India thrashed hosts Jordan 4-0 in their opening match of the fifth WAFF U-16 Championship at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Jordan on Wednesday.

Vikram's hat-trick propelled India U16 to a facile win over Jordan. Image courtesy: Twitter @IndianFootball

India had to wait until the 43rd minute for their first goal as Vikram opened the scoring. Later, the skipper added another two quick goals (61st, 73rd) within 12 minutes to complete his hat-trick before Bekey Oram (84th) nailed the final one in the coffin.

After registering a narrow 2-1 victory over Malaysia at their home in the final match of the two-match series, the Indian U-16 contingent flew to Amman in Jordan to take part in the tournament alongside Iraq, Japan, Yemen and the hosts.


Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 09:52 AM

