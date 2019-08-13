WADA to charge five Russian weightlifters for doping based on data obtained from Moscow anti-doping laboratory

Moscow: Five Russian weightlifters, all of them world or European championship medalists, face doping charges which could herald a new wave of cases across a range of sports.

The International Weightlifting Federation says evidence against the five lifters, including Olympic bronze medalist Ruslan Albegov, comes from new investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency into widespread drug use in Russian sports.

Albegov is a two-time world champion who won bronze in July in a test event for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

The others are world champion Tima Turiyeva and double European champions Oleg Chen and David Bedzhanyan, as well as Egor Klimonov, who won European championship silver in April.

WADA has been analyzing a vast archive of data obtained in January from the anti-doping laboratory in Moscow.