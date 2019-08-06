WADA lifts partial ban on Stockholm laboratory, says no need of securely transporting samples to another lab

Montreal: The World Anti-Doping Agency said it was lifting the partial suspension of a Stockholm laboratory, which had been barred from conducting one type of anti-doping test.

WADA had announced in November of 2018 that the Doping Control Laboratory at the Karolinska University Hospital had failed to conform with accepted standards in conducting tests using the gas chromatography/combustion/isotope ratio mass spectrometry method.

During its suspension – which was backdated to August 1, 2018 – samples requiring that type of testing had to be securely transported to another WADA accredited facility.

WADA said in a statement Monday that the issues had been resolved.

"Therefore, effective 1 August 2019, the Stockholm Laboratory, which had continued to carry out all of its other regular anti-doping activities, is no longer required to securely transport samples that require GC/C/IRMS analysis to another WADA-accredited laboratory," the global anti-doping agency said.