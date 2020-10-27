Vuelta a Espana: Michael Woods wins Stage 7 even as Richard Carapaz keeps overall lead
Valdegovia: Michael Woods prevailed in the final kilometre to win the seventh stage of the Spanish Vuelta on Tuesday, with Richard Carapaz holding on to the overall leader’s jersey.
Woods made his move to the front entering the final kilometer (mile) and finished four seconds in front of Omar Fraile and Alejandro Valverde after a hilly stage that took riders 159 kilometers from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Valdegovía.
Carapaz maintained the overall lead by finishing in the peloton, which crossed the line almost a minute later. He kept an 18-second lead over Hugh Carthy, with Dan Martin and defending champion Primoz Roglic close behind. Roglic finished the stage in 19th place.
Woods, the EF Pro Cycling rider who finished second in Sunday’s sixth stage, was 48th in the overall standings, almost 40 minutes behind Carapaz. He was the seventh different stage winner at the Vuelta this year.
Monday was the Vuelta’s first rest day.
On Wednesday, riders will face a mountain stage of 164 kilometers (102 miles) from Logroño to the Alto de Moncalvillo.
The Vuelta is taking place amid tight health restrictions as Spain endures a surge in coronavirus cases. The race was postponed from earlier in the year because of the pandemic.
