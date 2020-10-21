Vuelta a Espana 2020: Spaniard Marc Soler wins second stage; Primoz Roglic retains leader's red jersey
Spaniard Soler finished ahead of Roglic and Dan Martin at the end of the 151.6km ride from Pamplona to Lekunberri to earn his first stage win on a grand tour.
Marc Soler won the second stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as reigning champion Primoz Roglic kept the red jersey for overall leader.
Movistar rider Soler, 26, took the stage after attacking towards the end of a demanding stage and leaving a select group of general classification contenders with 13 kilometres to go.
Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic, who let the Tour de France slip on the penultimate stage, led the group who came in 19 seconds behind Soler and increased his lead in the overall standings to nine seconds, with Israel Start-Up Nation's Martin moving in second ahead of Richard Carapaz.
Thursday's 166.1km third stage will take place between Lodosa and the Laguna Negra in Vinuesa.
