Vuelta a Espana 2020: Britain's Hugh Carthy wins stage 12 as Richard Carapaz retakes overall lead

Carthy delivered an immense performance on the summit finish of the gruelling Angliru to clinch victory on stage 12 while Carapaz finished fourth, to move ahead of Primoz Roglic.

Britain's Hugh Carthy claimed the biggest stage win of his career on Sunday at the Vuelta a Espana as Richard Carapaz recovered the overall lead.

Carapaz's lead is only 10 seconds, with a time trial to come, while Carthy jumps to third overall.

Ireland's Dan Martin dropped to fourth, despite a strong showing that limited the damage.

The top four are now separated by just 35 seconds ahead of a rest day on Monday.

Carthy's victory is his first ever in a Grand Tour and it will be particularly special, coming at the end of the fearsome climb of the Angliru, currently one of cycling's toughest ascents.

"It's a dream come true to win any professional race but to win in a Grand Tour on a mythical climb, it doesn't get any better than that. It's hard to put into words," said Carthy of EF Pro Cycling afterwards.

"I think for the public it's everything they want, a close race heading into a time trial. It's everything to play for."

Carapaz of Ineos dug deep to take 10 seconds off Jumbo-Visma's Roglic, the Slovenian coming in fifth.

Astana's Aleksandr Vlasov was second and Enric Mas of Movistar finished third.