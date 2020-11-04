Vuelta a Espana 2020: Belgium's Tim Wellens wins stage 14 as Primoz Roglic retains overall lead
Wellens of Lotto Soudal won stage 14 in Ourense after holding off a late surge from EF Pro Cycling's Michael Woods.
Ourense: Belgium's Tim Wellens claimed his second stage victory at the Vuelta a Espana on Wednesday as Primoz Roglic retained the overall lead in an uneventful day for the general classification.
Wellens of Lotto Soudal won stage 14 in Ourense after holding off a late surge from EF Pro Cycling's Michael Woods.
Roglic remains 39 seconds ahead of Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz overall, ahead of the finish in Madrid on Sunday.
Wellens now has two stage wins at the Vuelta after his triumph on the summit finish at Sabinanigo last month in stage five.
"We came here with the team to get a minimum of one stage victory," said Wellens. "Then when we had the first one they kept putting pressure for the second.
"I knew today was a day that suited me very well. But it's one thing to look forward to a day and another thing to be in the right position, be in the breakaway and have the right legs and today everything went perfectly."
The 29-year-old now boasts a pair of stage wins in both the Vuelta and the Giro d'Italia.
"It's not easy to win, I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders," Wellens added. "I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I passed first."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Vuelta a Espana 2020: Start of 11th stage delayed due to complaints over finish of previous stage
On Friday, after Roglic burst clear in the final stretch, the stewards declared that the first eight finishers had created a large enough gap that every member of the peloton would not be awarded the same time.
Vuelta a Espana 2020: David Gaudu wins 11th stage as Primoz Roglic, Richard Carapaz continue battle atop standings
Gaudu sped away from Marc Soler and screamed with joy as he crossed the finish line at the top of Alto de la Farrapona. The Groupama-FDJ rider claimed the 170-kilometer (105-mile) ride up four category-one climbs in Spain's northern mountains in just under 5 hours.
Vuelta a Espana 2020: Primoz Roglic wins time trial to retake overall lead from Richard Carapaz
On Wednesday, riders face a 204-kilometer (126-mile) 14th stage through the hilly Galician terrain.