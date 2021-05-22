Vuelta a Andalucia: Miguel Angel Lopez wins tournament as Ethan Hayter claims final stage
Briton Hayter of Ineos, who had already won the second stage on Wednesday, edged German Philipp Walsleben (Alpecin) and Latvian Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo).
Pulpi: Miguel Angel Lopez won the Vuelta a Andalucia on Saturday, after the fifth and final stage between Vera and Pulpi ended in a sprint won by Ethan Hayter.
Colombian Lopez of Movistar came in fourth to ensure overall victory.
"We finished the day in the best way," he said. "We came here with a good mindset, wanting to do something significant and take this Vuelta a Andalucia seriously.
"We had already raced in Romandie, to take the pulse of the peloton after those seven months without racing, then a couple of days in the Challenge de Mallorca and here we came with the desire to fight for a stage. And look what we found."
Lopez took the race lead by winning the third stage on Thursday.
Dutchman Antwan Tolhoek (Jumbo) was second overall, 20 seconds behind the Colombian, and Spaniard Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural), third at 1min 10sec.
The 27-year-old Lopez joined Movistar from Astana this season.
"So far it's going very well, I'm fitting in perfectly with the team and what better way to thank them for their support than the beautiful stage and overall victory that we took," said Lopez.
He said he will race the Criterium du Dauphine before going to the Tour de France.
