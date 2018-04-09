You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Vivek Sagar Prasad to lead India's junior men's hockey team in Youth Olympics; Salima Tete named women's captain

Sports PTI Apr 09, 2018 15:07:49 IST

New Delhi: Vivek Sagar Prasad and Salima Tete will lead the junior men's and women's teams respectively for the upcoming Youth Olympics qualifier starting 25 April in Bangkok.

File image of Vivek Sagar Prasad. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

File image of Vivek Sagar Prasad. Twitter @TheHockeyIndia

Vivek, who is currently representing the Indian men's team in the Commonwealth Games, will lead the a nine-member junior team, while Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem will shoulder the responsibility of vice-captain.

The team is grouped alongside Korea, Japan, Hong Kong China, and Thailand in Pool A. They will play their first match against Thailand on the opening day.

The women's team will be led by Salima Tete with Lalremsiami serving as her deputy. The team will begin its campaign against Singapore.

Squad

Junior Men's Team:

Goalkeeper: Prashant Kumar Chauhan

Defenders: Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Sanjay

Midfielders: Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shivam Anand, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Yashdeep Siwach

Forwards: Mohd. Alishan, Maninder Singh

 


Published Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:07 PM | Updated Date: Apr 09, 2018 15:07 PM

Also See






What The Duck: A chat with off-spin maestro Harbhajan Singh



Top Stories




Cricket Scores