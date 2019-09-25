Virat Kohli says cricketers could learn from footballers on professionalism, levels of physical preparation

Virat Kohli may be a role model for cricketers all over the world with his amazing consistency and a never-ending appetite for runs. However, the Indian cricket captain says that he derives plenty of inspiration from footballers.

Kohli was present at the Bambolim Athletic Ground in Goa to unveil FC Goa's home jersey for the upcoming 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

In an interview with Times of India, Kohli spoke on how he's always trying to inculcate a footballer's discipline in his life. "We always look up to footballers for discipline. Their professionalism and levels of physical preparation are commendable, something that cricketers learn a lot from," said Kohli.

Cracking atmosphere

Jersey launch @imVkohli's surprise visit 23rd September had it all. Watch how the event unfolded at the Bambolim Stadium. #BeGoa pic.twitter.com/B4cVL2VmP1 — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) September 25, 2019

The Indian captain spoke about his post-retirement plans and how football figures in the same. "We are trying to create a youth academy and a structure which can help budding players come up the ranks and go on to play for the national team," said Kohli, who is a co-owner of ISL club FC Goa.

For every football fan, the choice between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the best footballer remains a topic of dissension. When Kohli was asked about the same, he refrained from being diplomatic and took his pick, going for the Juventus star.