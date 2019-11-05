Virat Kohli pens note to 15-year-old self on 31st birthday: 'Follow your heart, chase your dreams'

India men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and to celebrate the occasion the superstar penned a letter to his 15-year-old self, touching upon his journey as a person and a professional. In the note he posted on Twitter, Kohli shared many a lesson that he acquired in his lifetime.

Kohli refers to himself as Chiku, his childhood nickname. In the letter, he addresses the importance of a journey rather than the destination, the virtue of believing in himself and always rising after a fall.

The letter is full of instances where he urges the 15-year-old self to follow his dreams and not be afraid of taking on any challenges and worry about different people in the world who might not even know him.

My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. 😊 #NoteToSelf pic.twitter.com/qwoEiknBvA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

The global icon also reiterates the significance of family and fact that the 'unconditional love' you receive from your loved ones is unmatchable.

Kohli, who is widely acknowledged as the fittest sportsman going around the world, tells the young self to cherish those Parathas as well.

Here is the full text of the letter:

"Hi Chiku,

First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. you don't realize it today but it's more about the journey then than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!

What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it and when it comes and never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again.

You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them, keep believing in yourself.

I know you're thinking those shoes dad did not gift you today. They mean nothing when compared to the hug he gave you this morning or the joke he cracked about your height. Cherish this. I know he can seem strict at times. But that's because he wants the best for you. You feel that our parents don't understand us sometimes. But remember this - only our family loves us unconditionally. Love them back, respect them and spend all the time you can with them. Tell Dad you love him. A lot. Tell him today. Tell him tomorrow. Tell him more often.

Finally, just follow your heart, chase your dreams, be kind and show the world how dreaming big makes all the difference. Be you.

And...savour those parathas buddy! They'll become quite a luxury in years to come. 😉

Virat

Make every day super!"

